Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals


Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals [VIDEO]

The Yahoo boy positioned himself under the lady and opened his mouth to swallow the faeces.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

This video will make you marvel at the extent that most people will go to get money.

In the video obtained from @famousblogng on Twitter, you will see a lady discharge faeces directly into a guy’s mouth.

 

Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta

You will recall that a Nigerian lady, Barbie Ulonna recently opened up about regrets she had over dating a Yahoo boy who reportedly eats bread and excreta as part of an instruction outlined for money making rituals.

Herbalist asked to bring a human heart and two hands to get N11m play Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals (Panjabilok)

 

New money ritual

There are also reports of a a new money ritual system which requires wealth seekers to bark like a dog once a month in order to be rich.

In a clip posted by Instablog9ja on Friday, April 13, 2018, a young man was captured in this act while his buddies made fun of him.

According to the report, the new trend common in Ijebu-Ode, located in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Horror: Student stabs teacher to death Horror Student stabs teacher to death
Unbelievable: Man born with penis finally loses virginity at 45 Unbelievable Man born with penis finally loses virginity at 45
Video: “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Horrific: Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Strange But True: Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain Strange But True Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain
Strange: Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom

Recommended Videos

Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Mystery: This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface



Top Articles

1 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contractbullet
2 Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has...bullet
3 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransombullet
4 Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or armsbullet
5 Intriguing! 87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sexbullet
6 Miraculous Video! White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in...bullet
7 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity -...bullet
8 Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Surprise! Woman gives birth on wedding day before...bullet

Related Articles

Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killers
Frustration Man kills his boss for owing him salary
It Is Tough In Nigeria Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k
Human sacrifice I had sex with my sister and aunty, sacrificed my mother to succeed - Confesses popular footballer
In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money
In Ibadan Police nab suspected ritualist with 3 human skulls
Yahoo Plus 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surfacebullet
3 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
4 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
5 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
8 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get...bullet
9 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s...bullet
10 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get...bullet

Filla

A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Video A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
“There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller tells officials
Unbelievable!!! “There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller educates police
Man refuses to come down from mast "until Buhari leaves office”
Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”
This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
X
Advertisement