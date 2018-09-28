Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room

Kwadwo Aboagye, the landlord reportedly said one Agya Wood of Assin Fosu Mempeasem had come to rent one of his rooms for two young men who initially appeared to be herbalists.
Adomonline.com reported Kwadwo Aboagye, the landlord as having said one Agya Wood of Assin Fosu Mempeasem had come to rent one of his rooms for two young men who initially appeared to be herbalists.
He added that over time, the said tenants’ mannerisms raised suspicion as they mostly entered their room with the back, and many visitors came with animals for rituals.
As the suspicions heightened, Kwadwo Aboagye ordered that the room be broken into.
Upon entering the room, residents were shocked to find a coffin, different colours of garment and gods moulded with clay.
Having found the strange materials in their room, resident became enraged and confronted the said tenants, and sensing danger, they quickly took to their heels.