Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room

news

Two tenants are reportedly on the run after residents of Assin Fosu Dumasi in the Fosu Municipality chased them up following discovery of a strange coffin in their bedroom.

Adomonline.com reported Kwadwo Aboagye, the landlord as having said one Agya Wood of Assin Fosu Mempeasem had come to rent one of his rooms for two young men who initially appeared to be herbalists.

He added that over time, the said tenants’ mannerisms raised suspicion as they mostly entered their room with the back, and many visitors came with animals for rituals.

As the suspicions heightened, Kwadwo Aboagye ordered that the room be broken into.

Upon entering the room, residents were shocked to find a coffin, different colours of garment and gods moulded with clay.

READ ALSO: “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10

Having found the strange materials in their room, resident became enraged and confronted the said tenants, and sensing danger, they quickly took to their heels.

Though the said materials found in the room were burnt, angry residents told Adom news they would attack the traditional rulers of their community if the two unnamed men were not apprehended.