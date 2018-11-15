“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience

news

Women, if you have been contemplating altering your natural body shape in the name of butt enhancement through injection, this is the time to have an introspection.

An Instagram model from New York is currently suffering the consequences of that action and she has been warning fellow ladies against the practice, saying “love yourself”.

Desiree Davis, otherwise known as Smiley Asian, got illegal butt injections in 2010 through 2012 and it’s now affecting her health.

Reports say she has been visiting the hospital since then as a result of complications that have arisen out of the procedure.

A viral video shows Desiree crying bitterly, warning other young ladies against the move to have butt injection.

READ ALSO: Once most expensive footballer becomes a DJ after retirement

What has worsen her plight is her revelation that the people who performed the procedure on her are now in jail because someone died during the procedure. So, she can’t go back to them to undo what they’ve done.

Due to the unstable health, she is not financially sound to fend for herself and take care of the incessant medical bills. She has now resorted to GoFundMe account to plead for help.