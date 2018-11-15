Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience

Desiree Davis, otherwise known as Smiley Asian, got illegal butt injections in 2010 through 2012 and it’s now affecting her health.

  • Published:
“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience play

“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience

Women, if you have been contemplating altering your natural body shape in the name of butt enhancement through injection, this is the time to have an introspection.

An Instagram model from New York is currently suffering the consequences of that action and she has been warning fellow ladies against the practice, saying “love yourself”.

“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience play

“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience

 

Desiree Davis, otherwise known as Smiley Asian, got illegal butt injections in 2010 through 2012 and it’s now affecting her health.

Reports say she has been visiting the hospital since then as a result of complications that have arisen out of the procedure.

“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience play

“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience

 

A viral video shows Desiree crying bitterly, warning other young ladies against the move to have butt injection.

READ ALSO: Once most expensive footballer becomes a DJ after retirement

What has worsen her plight is her revelation that the people who performed the procedure on her are now in jail because someone died during the procedure. So, she can’t go back to them to undo what they’ve done.

Due to the unstable health, she is not financially sound to fend for herself and take care of the incessant medical bills. She has now resorted to GoFundMe account to plead for help.

“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience play

“Love yourself” – Lady warns women after butt injection experience
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Once most expensive footballer becomes a DJ after retirement Once most expensive footballer becomes a DJ after retirement
Video of ‘mentally ill’ student shamefully assaulting teacher goes viral Video of ‘mentally ill’ student shamefully assaulting teacher goes viral
12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong 12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong
Beautiful twins give birth on the same day after suffering miscarriages Beautiful twins give birth on the same day after suffering miscarriages
Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral
Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video) Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)

Recommended Videos

King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully
Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime
Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime



Related Articles

Video of ‘mentally ill’ student shamefully assaulting teacher goes viral
12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong
Beautiful twins give birth on the same day after suffering miscarriages
Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral
Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)
Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)

Filla

Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
X
Advertisement