The nurse, who has been identified only as Beauty, ensured the safe delivery of the baby after the mentally challenged woman went into labour, along a roadside in the Nigerian state of Edo.

The incident was first shared on Facebook by a user named Stanley Geremi.

He posted: "God is really great ,,,MAD WOMAN that just delivered A BANCING BABY GIRL ,,BY ONE NURSE BEAUTY AT ESEGIE ROAD BY MECURY HOTEL."

Geremi shared photos of the bouncing baby girl on his page.

"Wow indeed God is great all the glory be to his name thank u Jesus I love you," a Facebook user posted in the comments.

"Congratulation this is very nice oh my god I must say she is beautiful," another also posted.