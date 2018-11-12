Pulse.com.gh logo
‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out (Video)

The dramatic incident is reported to have occurred in Lagos, Nigeria where bystanders and passers-by watched the troubled man struggle to vomit the snake.

‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out play

A man who reportedly claimed to be a magician got the biggest embarrassment of his life after a snake he swallowed during a stunt refused to come out.

The dramatic incident is reported to have occurred in Lagos, Nigeria where bystanders and passers-by watched the troubled man struggle to vomit the snake. He even tried coughing to make the snake come out, but to no avail.

A video of the unidentified man struggling to free himself was filmed and posted online and it has since gone viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

 

