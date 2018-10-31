Pulse.com.gh logo
Slay Queens have their faces wiped clean after they couldn’t afford to pay the makeup artist

There’s a funny video circulating online which show a very upset makeup artist furiously cleaning off her handiwork from two girls.

Money na hand back na ground.  If only this makeup artist knew how it was going to end she may have insisted on her money first before makeup-ing their faces.

There’s a funny video circulating online which show a very upset makeup artist furiously cleaning off her handiwork from two girls. She can be heard complaining about the price they offered to pay after she had fulfilled her end of the bargain.

The girls noticeably humiliated offered no resistance at all. They just stood still whilst she wiped their faces clean. Perhaps they knew they were in wrong standing with the norm.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

