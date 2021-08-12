RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Malawi’s President sacks his Chief of Staff and energy minister over alleged corruption

The President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera has demonstrated his true commitment to the fight against corruption by sacking his energy minister and his chief of staff without hesitation.

The BBC reported that the two top government officials are facing corruption charges.

The news outlet said they and one other official – Enock Chihana, a partner in the governing Tonse Alliance – were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a state oil contract.

They were reportedly trying to influence the way that contracts for the supply of oil were awarded.

Minister Newton Kambala was not replaced upon his dismissal.

The functions of the energy ministry have been transferred to the president’s office.

The chief of staff Chris Chaima Banda’s replacement was also not named in the announcement about his dismissal.

Mr. Kambala and Mr. Banda have not commented on the matter.

Mr. Chihana commented about the probe saying taking to the anti-corruption bureau was a normal process and an opportunity to clear his name.

Source: BBC

