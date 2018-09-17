Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man accidentally crushes his baby to death while reversing car


Disturbing Man accidentally crushes his 18-months old son to death while reversing car

The child will be buried in the US but the burial date has not yet been set.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man accidentally crushes his baby to death while reversing car play

Man accidentally crushes his baby to death while reversing car

A Kenyan US based family has been thrown into mourning pain after the father hit and killed his 18-month son while reversing his car.

Mr Dan Mutuma, a nurse in Kansas City, was reversing his car from the parking when the child, Mishael Mutuma, walked unnoticed behind the vehicle, and was crushed.

The child was the grandson of Pastor Moses Mutuma of Miathene SDA district in Meru County, Kenya.

Mr Mutuma’s brother-in-law Ezra Kamencu Mingaine said the tragic incident has left the young family distraught.

The man had left his home early morning for a local university where he is studying but realised he had forgotten some document and went to get it.

READ ALSO:Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night

He hurriedly picked the item, bid his wife Loise, who was tending to their young twins and mother-in-law goodbye, and quickly left the house without realising that his son had sneaked out of the house and followed him.

“It is so painful to the entire family and especially to the father to have crushed his own son. There is no way he could have seen the kid who was playing behind. The child had run unnoticed behind the vehicle as the father was reversing.

“The mother-in-law was in the kitchen while the wife was tending to the other twin children. It was so painful, nobody could be blamed for it,” said Mr Mingaine by phone.

play

 

According to Fox 4 News, residents who saw the tragedy happen said they heard the father wailing after the child was hit by the car.

The TV station reported that local Olathe police were investigating the matter but did not expect to prefer any criminal charges from the incident and were treating it as an accident.

The child will be buried in the US but the burial date has not yet been set.

Mr Mingaine said that the incident has triggered revival of a campaign to sensitize motorists on the need to check their vehicles to prevent such tragedies from happening.

“If the child were not his, it would have been a terrible case. I have started educating members of the public on the need to ensure they know where their children are while driving away,” Mr Mingaine said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Achievement: Lady brags about orgasmic one night stand with actor, Mr. Ibu Achievement Lady brags about orgasmic one night stand with actor, Mr. Ibu
Ghana2pac: SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy on social media Ghana2pac SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy on social media
Video: Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician Video Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician
Video: Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night
Heartbroken: 6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex Heartbroken 6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex
Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell

Recommended Videos

Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Mystery: This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher



Top Articles

1 Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45bullet
2 Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” -...bullet
3 Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops...bullet
4 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contractbullet
5 Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money...bullet
6 Video A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
7 Heartbroken 6 weeks after getting married, woman catches...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Horror Student stabs teacher to deathbullet
10 Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when...bullet

Related Articles

Achievement Lady brags about orgasmic one night stand with actor, Mr. Ibu
Ghana2pac SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy on social media
Video Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician
Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night
Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell
Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airport
Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay queen
Horror Student stabs teacher to death
Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45
Achievement Lady brags about orgasmic one night stand with actor, Mr. Ibu

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
3 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
4 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
5 Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to...bullet
6 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
7 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
8 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
9 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
10 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with...bullet

Filla

Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airport
“A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Muslim preacher, Nassim Abdi
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Man cured of epilepsy after live tapeworm was removed from his brain
Strange But True Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain
X
Advertisement