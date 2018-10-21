Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Man accused of raping two-week-old baby appears in court

The 25-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, was arrested two weeks ago at a home in Annalong, County Down, in Northern Ireland.

  • Published:
play (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A man accused of raping a two-week-old baby leaving it fighting for life has appeared in court today.

The 25-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, was arrested two weeks ago at a home in Annalong, County Down, in Northern Ireland.

He later appeared before magistrates in Armagh and was charged with rape and causing the tot grievous bodily harm.

The child is still being treated in intensive care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

READ ALSO: Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’

The defendant appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court this morning via video-link.

His case was adjourned until November 7 and there was no application.

He is currently being treated as a "Special Person At Risk” away from terrorists, murderers, violent thugs and gangsters in prison to stop lags lynching him.

A source said: “He has been located in a secure unit for his own protection. He is also on round-the-clock watch in case he presents any evidence of suicidal thoughts.

“Feelings are extremely high, both inside and outside the prison.

“I would be pretty sure that if any other prisoners got near him they would lynch him, such is the outrage being expressed by inmates on the landings.”

The man is being held at HMP Maghaberry in Northern Ireland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church (VIDEO) Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church (VIDEO)
Siblings remanded for incest in Elmina Siblings remanded for incest in Elmina
German student stabs Ghanaian to death at Akropong German student stabs Ghanaian to death at Akropong
This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style
7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman 7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman
Okada rider commits suicide over debts Okada rider commits suicide over debts

Recommended Videos

Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church
Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
3 Guy falls to death in playful actbullet
4 “Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Ladybullet
5 Gory accident claims 27 livesbullet
6 Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversarybullet
7 Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulationbullet
8 This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars...bullet
9 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due...bullet
10 Siblings remanded for incest in Elminabullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
5 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
6 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make...bullet
9 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
10 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet

Filla

36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV
Man commits suicide after stealing
9-year-old children involved in prostitution in Central Region, says UCC Lecturer
3 police officers arrested for demanding bribe from motorist
X
Advertisement