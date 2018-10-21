Man accused of raping two-week-old baby appears in court

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A man accused of raping a two-week-old baby leaving it fighting for life has appeared in court today.

The 25-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, was arrested two weeks ago at a home in Annalong, County Down, in Northern Ireland.

He later appeared before magistrates in Armagh and was charged with rape and causing the tot grievous bodily harm.

The child is still being treated in intensive care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The defendant appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court this morning via video-link.

His case was adjourned until November 7 and there was no application.

He is currently being treated as a "Special Person At Risk” away from terrorists, murderers, violent thugs and gangsters in prison to stop lags lynching him.

A source said: “He has been located in a secure unit for his own protection. He is also on round-the-clock watch in case he presents any evidence of suicidal thoughts.

“Feelings are extremely high, both inside and outside the prison.

“I would be pretty sure that if any other prisoners got near him they would lynch him, such is the outrage being expressed by inmates on the landings.”

The man is being held at HMP Maghaberry in Northern Ireland.