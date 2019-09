The man, who has been identified as Kwabena Abraham, was grabbed at Amoa Cocoa shed, a farming community near Debiso in the Western Region.

He is said to have left the body of the deceased, who has also been identified as Oscar Tanu, lying under a cocoa tree near Nkrabea village.

He was arrested after a resident lodge a complaint with the police after he found the head of the victim in the midst of cocoa trees.

The body of Tanu has been deposited at a health facility in the area pending autopsy.