Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse

A man has allegedly bit off his wife's lip during one of the couple's domestic fight.

According to Citizen TV, the man, who is a citizen of Kenya, has been identified as David Mungai.

The alleged abusive husband reportedly fled the couple's home after inflicting the injury on his wife, who was identified as Anne Waireri, on August 29, 2018.

However, Mungai ran out of luck when his neighbours discovered his hiding place and forced him to report himself at the police station.

It was also reported that Mungai and his wife have three children together as a couple.

Mungai, was officially arrested by the police in Bamburi are of Mombasa, the capital of Kenya.

Gruesome photos of a pregnant young lady with burns have went round on social media, causing shock and wonder in anyone that sees it.

In the photos, the young lady suffered burns to her face and hands, all reportedly caused by her boyfriend.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who is South African, and whose identity has been withheld, is currently on the run.

According to the reports, the suspect burnt his pregnant girlfriend with a bar heater for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.