Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse


Sad But True Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse

An abusive husband reportedly fled the couple's home after inflicting the injury on his wife's lower lip on August 29, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse play Anne Waireri's lower lip was bitten by her husband with whom she has three children.

A man has allegedly bit off his wife's lip during one of the couple's domestic fight.

According to Citizen TV, the man, who is a citizen of Kenya, has been identified as David Mungai.

The alleged abusive husband reportedly fled the couple's home after inflicting the injury on his wife, who was identified as Anne Waireri, on August 29, 2018.

However, Mungai ran out of luck when his neighbours discovered his hiding place and forced him to report himself at the police station.

ALSO READ: Man bites baby he was trying to rape when mum caught him

It was also reported that Mungai and his wife have three children together as a couple.

Mungai, was officially arrested by the police in Bamburi are of Mombasa, the capital of Kenya.

Man on the run after burning pregnant girlfriend's face

Gruesome photos of a pregnant young lady with burns have went round on social media, causing shock and wonder in anyone that sees it.

Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in #BergerToAjah sexcapade play

On Twitter, there is a debate about the innocence of a man alleged to have raped a female guest.

(YouTube (Actual Persons Not In Image))

In the photos, the young lady suffered burns to her face and hands, all reportedly caused by her boyfriend.

READ MORE: Kenyan man brutalize wife, rapes her in public

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who is South African, and whose identity has been withheld, is currently on the run.

According to the reports, the suspect burnt his pregnant girlfriend with a bar heater for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.

We can only hope that the culprit is caught and punished for his crime as it has the markings of domestic violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Hilarious! Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel for his car Hilarious! Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel for his car
Sad: Teenager dies during 40-day fasting, parents arrested Sad Teenager dies during 40-day fasting, parents arrested
Video: “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man
Intriguing! “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better” – TV presenter Intriguing! “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better” – TV presenter
Video: 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend
Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food

Recommended Videos

Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend
Funny! Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes Funny! Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes
Scary: People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting Scary People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting



Top Articles

1 Power Outage Police boss dies during marathon sex with side chick in his...bullet
2 Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements presented by...bullet
3 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
4 Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day...bullet
5 Trouble!!! Female MP declares one-month sex ban in Kenyan homesbullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white manbullet
8 Impunity!!! “It was Allah who destined our arrested” –...bullet
9 Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marleybullet
10 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she...bullet

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
4 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
5 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop...bullet
6 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
7 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list...bullet
8 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt...bullet
9 Funny! Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only...bullet
10 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of...bullet

Filla

Wild Safari Lion causes huge scare after jumping into tourist van during Safari
Lamu Man hangs himself after he finds his wife with another man
Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes
Hilarious Video Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes
Things you can do to avoid falling into the trap of ritual killers
Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killers