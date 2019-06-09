A 29-year-old man is to appear in the magistrate’s court in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape on Monday for allegedly raping his 50-year-old mother.

Police said the victim was on her way home from a local tavern at Phaphasini Locality, Mboya Village, Willowvale, on Friday when she was attacked and raped.

“The victim felt some footsteps from behind. She continued walking until the person from behind grabbed her. She was dragged far from the road and the suspect accosted her. She was then raped by the suspect.”

The suspect fled after the alleged rape, police said.

“The victim identified the suspect as her own biological son.”

The suspect will face a charge of rape.

