A man believed to be in his 30s is in police custody after police in Nigeria say he murdered his father following disagreement.

The police were called out to a home in the Ijoko area of Ogun state on Monday May 6, 2019 for a report of murder.

They found Taiwo Olagesin dead with a cutlass cut on his stomach

His son, Babatunde Olagesin, was arrested by the police following the incident.

According to reports, the trouble started when Babatunde told his father that he was on his way out to Oshodi at about 6am on the said day.

The father prevented him from leaving the house, insisting they had to go somewhere together. Taiwo locked up the doors leading outside the premises to keep his son inside.

An argument ensued and both father and son started fighting. This led to Taiwo pulling out a cutlass to scare his son who in a bid to collect the cutlass from his father, allegedly used it to cut open his father in the stomach.