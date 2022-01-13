RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man arrested for planting cannabis near South Africa President’s office

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Drama ensued near President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office in South Africa’s Pretoria when police officers uprooted several cannabis plants growing near the facility.

King Khoisan clings to cannabis plant to resist police arrest
King Khoisan clings to cannabis plant to resist police arrest

According to the BBC, activists from the indigenous Khoisan community, some of whom have camped in the area for three years planted the narcotic herb in a vegetable garden near the President’s office.

Recommended articles

When law enforcement officers stormed the area, the leader of the said community who calls himself King Khoisan resisted arrest. He clung to a large cannabis plant as police dragged him away in a tug of war fashion.

While refusing to loosen his grips on the cannabis plant, he screamed: “Police… you have declared war.”

As the AFP news agency quoted him, he continued: “We have been here peacefully. We are coming for you.”

READ ALSO: Drunk policeman: Don’t sack him; he might be depressed – Ghanaians beg IGP

Police officers storm cannabis garden near South Africa President’s office
Police officers storm cannabis garden near South Africa President’s office Police officers storm cannabis garden near South Africa President’s office Pulse Ghana

The AFP further quotes a statement from officials which says King Khoisan and other activists have been detained for “dealing in dagga [cannabis], illegal plantation and cultivation of dagga as well as failure to wear a face mask in public when ordered to do so by a police officer.”

South Africa decriminalised personal use of cannabis in private places in 2018.

The Khoisan are South Africa’s oldest inhabitants but now form a small minority in the country.

Reports say the group set up camp on the green space outside the president’s office, near a giant statue of Nelson Mandela, to campaign for the official recognition of their language in 2018.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Judge frees rape suspect, adjudges sex with 'victim' consensual

Court orders media house to pay over Ghs 400,000 to businessman for publishing his false obituary

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Touch men’s hearts to spray their salaries on us – Strippers pray to God before work (video)

Touch men’s hearts to spray their salaries on us – Strippers pray to God before work (video)