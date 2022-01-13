Man arrested for planting cannabis near South Africa President’s office

When law enforcement officers stormed the area, the leader of the said community who calls himself King Khoisan resisted arrest. He clung to a large cannabis plant as police dragged him away in a tug of war fashion.

While refusing to loosen his grips on the cannabis plant, he screamed: “Police… you have declared war.”

As the AFP news agency quoted him, he continued: “We have been here peacefully. We are coming for you.”

Police officers storm cannabis garden near South Africa President’s office Pulse Ghana

The AFP further quotes a statement from officials which says King Khoisan and other activists have been detained for “dealing in dagga [cannabis], illegal plantation and cultivation of dagga as well as failure to wear a face mask in public when ordered to do so by a police officer.”

South Africa decriminalised personal use of cannabis in private places in 2018.

The Khoisan are South Africa’s oldest inhabitants but now form a small minority in the country.