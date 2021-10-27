A photo of the 26-year-old Nigerian man who identified himself as Aliyu Na Idris emerged online in which he is seen standing while holding a placard with the inscription: “This man is for sale for N20 million”.
Man arrested for putting himself up for sale (video)
A young man has been tracked and arrested after he put himself up for sale and even advertised an alleged bank account for potential buyers to pay into.
It remains unclear what compelled the young handsome man to decide to sell himself, what he intended to use the money for and how.
Meanwhile, even before he could be bought, the Kano State Hisbah Board has managed to locate and arrest him.
Commander-General of the board, Sheik Harun Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest to BBC News Pidgin.
He explained that his outfit thought it prudent to arrest Aliyu Na Idris because it is taboo to attempt to or sell oneself.
“Yes, we arrested him yesterday (Tuesday) night and he spent the night with us but I haven’t interrogated him.
“In Islam, it is forbidden for someone to put up himself for sale for any reason, I’ll give more details after I interview him,” Sheik Harun Ibn-Sina is quoted as saying.
What is yet to be established is whether or not some potential buyers have contacted Aliyu Na Idris to negotiate with him.
It equally remains to be seen what fate awaits the young man for his action.
