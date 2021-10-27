Man arrested for putting himself up for sale (video)

It remains unclear what compelled the young handsome man to decide to sell himself, what he intended to use the money for and how.

Meanwhile, even before he could be bought, the Kano State Hisbah Board has managed to locate and arrest him.

Commander-General of the board, Sheik Harun Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest to BBC News Pidgin.

He explained that his outfit thought it prudent to arrest Aliyu Na Idris because it is taboo to attempt to or sell oneself.

“Yes, we arrested him yesterday (Tuesday) night and he spent the night with us but I haven’t interrogated him.

“In Islam, it is forbidden for someone to put up himself for sale for any reason, I’ll give more details after I interview him,” Sheik Harun Ibn-Sina is quoted as saying.

What is yet to be established is whether or not some potential buyers have contacted Aliyu Na Idris to negotiate with him.