Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45


Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45

A man who was born without a penis says he has finally managed to have sex aged 45 after having a bionic organ implanted using his own skin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A man who was born without a penis says he has finally managed to have sex aged 45 after having a bionic organ implanted using his own skin.

Andrew Wardle underwent an intensive 10-hour operation to fit the £50,000 bionic penis which he has described as ‘ridiculously big’.

The caterer, from Greater Manchester, said he and his girlfriend Fedra Fabian are delighted with the results of his major surgery at London’s University Hospital.

READ ALSO: Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV

Andrew was born with bladder exstrophy, a rare birth defect that meant he was born with testicles but no penis.

Bladder exstrophy typically affects one in every 40,000 births but Andrew’s case – of having no organ at all – is said to only affect one in around 20 million people.

He appeared on This Morning to go public with his condition because he ‘couldn’t keep living a lie’.

‘There was no other road for me to go down, so I thought that instead of telling one person at a time, I’d just tell everyone all at once,’ he said on the ITV show.

Now that he has undergone surgery, he says he is excited for the future with Fedra, 28, including having children.

READ ALSO: Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain

He had to walk around with an erection for 10 days and had to wait six weeks before having sex but Andrew – who uses a button in his groin to inflate the organ – told The Sun his life is now ‘back on track’. Speaking about ‘losing his virginity’, Andrew said: ‘It’s fantastic.

After all Fedra and I have been through, it’s the cherry on the cake,’ he said. ‘Fedra had booked a romantic trip to Am­s­t­erdam for my birthday, but I felt that would have been too much pressure.

‘I had to test out the function every morning and night and leave it erect for 20 minutes. So one morning, two days before we went away, it just happened.

It was nice and natural — and that’s how I wanted it to be.’ Surgeons used muscle, nerves and skin from Andrew’s arm to create the penis in the pioneering operation.

Andrew thanked surgeon David Ralph for giving him a chance at a future. ‘I’m just looking forward to having a fresh start. It’s like I’ve been through a war and I’m just healing and getting my head straight,’ he said.

‘I owe it to my amazing surgeons to go out and enjoy my life. ‘I want to thank everyone past and present in the NHS who has got me to this point in my life – I would not be here without you today.’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Horror: Student stabs teacher to death Horror Student stabs teacher to death
Video: “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Horrific: Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Disgusting: Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals [VIDEO] Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals [VIDEO]
Strange But True: Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain Strange But True Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain
Strange: Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom

Recommended Videos

Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Mystery: This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface



Top Articles

1 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contractbullet
2 Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has...bullet
3 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransombullet
4 Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or armsbullet
5 Miraculous Video! White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in...bullet
6 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity -...bullet
7 Intriguing! 87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sexbullet
8 Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video A community of 80 members where women don't get...bullet

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surfacebullet
3 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
4 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
5 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
8 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s...bullet
9 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get...bullet
10 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get...bullet

Filla

“There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller tells officials
Unbelievable!!! “There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller educates police
Man refuses to come down from mast "until Buhari leaves office”
Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”
This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Bragging MP, Ben Momanyi vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
X
Advertisement