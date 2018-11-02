Pulse.com.gh logo
Man buys himself a sex doll as birthday gift (Video)

Pretty Mike defied all likely criticisms and shared photos and a video of him and the newly acquired sex doll on social media.

Man buys himself a sex doll as birthday gift (Video) play

Everyone has something they cherish so much and will be full of joy if it is gifted them on a special day such as birthday. That was why a Nigerian socialite chose to buy nothing but a sex doll for himself on his birthday to make it a memorable day.

Pretty Mike defied all likely criticisms and shared photos and a video of him and the newly acquired sex doll on social media, according to withinnigeria.com.

Captioning the photos and video, the controversial socialite wrote: “A lot of people describe her as a sex doll but to me she is more of a companion,comforter and someone that never disappoints ??? #BirthdayGiftToMySelf ?”

READ ALSO: Old man who ‘has’ 3 days to live turns multimillionaire after winning lotto

The video also shows Pretty Mike caressing and pampering the doll while whispering into its ‘ear’.

Watch the video below:

 

Old man who 'has' 3 days to live turns multimillionaire after winning lotto
