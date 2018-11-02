Man buys himself a sex doll as birthday gift (Video)

Pretty Mike defied all likely criticisms and shared photos and a video of him and the newly acquired sex doll on social media.
Captioning the photos and video, the controversial socialite wrote: “A lot of people describe her as a sex doll but to me she is more of a companion,comforter and someone that never disappoints ??? #BirthdayGiftToMySelf ?”
The video also shows Pretty Mike caressing and pampering the doll while whispering into its ‘ear’.