Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell


Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell

Police in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi are said to be holding a 32-year-old man for allegedly attempting to steal a dustbin meant for keeping the city clean.

Reports say Mohammed Lufai was spotted by one of the street cleaners, while he was attempting to make away with the bin.

Though he did not succeed in “stealing” the dustbin, he was reportedly dragged to the Suame police station, leading to his detention.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has been implementing ‘Operation Keep the City Clean and Green’, a sensitisation programme aimed at educating the indigenes about the need to keep the city clean.

To ensure success, the Assembly has procured dustbins which are positioned at vantage points to avoid littering of the streets.

An official of the KMA is quoted as having told MyNewsGh.Com that: “The Woman saw Mohammed carrying the dustbin. She confronted him and the guy told him her found the ‘Operation Keep the City Clean and Green’ dustbin on dumping a site. But according to our checks he removed the one in front of the racecourse and he was going to sell it. He was arrested by those around and I followed them to the Suame police station.”

Police investigations will determine the next line of action as to whether Mohammed Lufai should be arraigned for court or left off the hook.

