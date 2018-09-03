Man caught stealing money from tithe box by using wire and chewing gum

news

The Vicar of St. Marks Anglican Church at Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s Rivers State had mercy on a man and prayed for him after he was allegedly caught stealing money from the church’s tithe box by using electric cable and chewing gum.

The embarrassed man is said to be notorious for moving from one church to another, using the cable with a chewing gum attached to the end to pick monies from tithe boxes.

As if he is using hook and line to catch fish, the smart man inserts the ‘specially constructed gadget’ into the tithe box and monies get glued to the gum for him until he has accumulated enough.

Unfortunately for him, he was only able to steal N500 when luck eluded him at the St. Marks Anglican Church.

A Facebook user, Ezekiel Tamunominabo West who posted photos of the man in his shameful act said in his post:

“Earlier this morning in St Marks Anglican Church a man was caught stealing from the tithe box in the church alter…. Which at the end it was 500 Naira he ended getting from the box.

“From investigation the young man has been doing this in several churches in town he used a long constructed wire and inserted a gum to dip into the tithe box as it was locked with padlock.

“The vicar of the church prayed for this young man who claimed to have been stealing in the church several times… They say one day for the thief and one day for the owner.”