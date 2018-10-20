Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A 48-year-old farmer, Tawiah Barsare, has committed suicide by hanging himself in a cocoa farm at Asiakwa in the East Akim Municipality of the Eastern.

Tawiah was alleged to have stolen two bunches of plantain from a neighbour’s farm at Asiakwa.

The owner of the plantain is said to be deaf and dumb.

A brother of the deceased, Barsare Thomas who confirmed the sad incident to Adom News described how Tawiah convinced the owner’s sister into committing the act.

“My brother left home to harvest some crops in his farm but later, we were informed by another farmer that he caught the deceased red-handed, stealing his two bunches of plantain and that he demanded GHC300 from the deceased when he returned home,” he said.

“The humiliating information went viral in the community, unable to handle the shame, Tawiah left home to his cocoa farm to commit suicide on Wednesday,” he cried.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue as an investigation underway.

Source: Adomfmonline