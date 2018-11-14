Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty

This man’s new way of solving a dirty sink was to use his toilet as a sink instead.
This viral video making rounds on the internet can make you go, “Wwwhhhhaaat?!” and “Ewwwww” at the same time. According to the source, this man posted a video of his innovation culinary skills after his sink becomes unsavoury due to a heap of dirty dishes.
READ ALSO: "Have sex in toilet, bathroom, kitchen...”- Ghanaian pastor advises on how to reach orgasm
His innovation was to drain his noodles in his toilet with the strainer placed directly on the toilet seat. For him this is genius but then aren’t we all the dumbest versions of ourselves yesterday?