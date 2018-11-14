Pulse.com.gh logo
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty

This man’s new way of solving a dirty sink was to use his toilet as a sink instead.

Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty play

The 'toilet-sink'

There are people and there are people and also people. This particular man articulates his difference by cooking inside his toilet instead of sink.

This viral video making rounds on the internet can make you go, “Wwwhhhhaaat?!” and “Ewwwww” at the same time. According to the source, this man posted a video of his innovation culinary skills after his sink becomes unsavoury due to a heap of dirty dishes.

His innovation was to drain his noodles in his toilet with the strainer placed directly on the toilet seat. For him this is genius but then aren’t we all the dumbest versions of ourselves yesterday?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

The person that did this can't be normal

A post shared by Laila Ijeoma (@lailaijeoma) on

 

