Man cries after mistakenly recharging GH¢3 million airtime instead of GH¢3,000

Young man captivates the attention of onlookers in a shopping mall after mistakenly recharging the sum of GH¢3 million instead of GH¢3,000.
In the video making rounds on social media, the young man in question is seen rolling on the bare floor after suffering what seems to be a severe heartbreak from topping up the wrong amount of airtime.
Instead of the sum of three thousand cedis, the young man topped up his phone with three million cedis.
On realizing his mistake, he broke down in tears as onlookers helped him up and encouraged him to seek a reversal through the bank.
