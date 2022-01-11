RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Emotional man gets down from his car to hug and shed tears on child hawkers (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Nostalgia overwhelmed a man so much that he could not help but park his car, disembark and approach child hawkers to shed tears on them.

Scenes showing how the yet to be identified man hugged the child hawkers, cried over their struggles
Scenes showing how the yet to be identified man hugged the child hawkers, cried over their struggles

A video making the rounds on social media shows the emotional man hugging each of the less-privileged children and crying on them.

Recommended articles

Although the video shared by @ssussjamofficial was short and did not show the end and whether the man offered any help to the juveniles, it was long enough to tell that he got touched by the struggles of kids of that age by the roadside.

READ ALSO: We’re the great GPRTU, nobody increases lorry fares except us – Concerned Drivers cut to size

It is unclear where the emotional scene was filmed but words layered on the clip said that the sight of the kids reminded the man of his childhood days.

As he could not control his emotions anymore, the teary man dashed back to his car.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed in addition (video)

“God did it again” - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on birthday

“God did it again - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on his birthday

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Touch men’s hearts to spray their salaries on us – Strippers pray to God before work (video)

Touch men’s hearts to spray their salaries on us – Strippers pray to God before work (video)