A video making the rounds on social media shows the emotional man hugging each of the less-privileged children and crying on them.
Emotional man gets down from his car to hug and shed tears on child hawkers (video)
Nostalgia overwhelmed a man so much that he could not help but park his car, disembark and approach child hawkers to shed tears on them.
Although the video shared by @ssussjamofficial was short and did not show the end and whether the man offered any help to the juveniles, it was long enough to tell that he got touched by the struggles of kids of that age by the roadside.
It is unclear where the emotional scene was filmed but words layered on the clip said that the sight of the kids reminded the man of his childhood days.
As he could not control his emotions anymore, the teary man dashed back to his car.
