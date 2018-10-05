Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée

news

Men normally want to surprise their fiancées with marriage proposals by doing weird things sometimes at weird locations, but not what a man in South Cotabato in the Philippines did on September 30. He actually faked his death in a motorcycle accident and his fiancée was called to the scene.

Jeffrey Delrio had reportedly arranged the trick with a traffic officer who is seen leading the woman to the supposed accident scene in tears.

She was told to expect the worse, and truly when she arrived at the scene, Jeffrey Delrio was lying in the middle of the road as if he was lifeless, with the motorbike by his side.

The man pretended to be dead and made his sweetheart cry for a while before he rose up with a red box containing the engagement ring and asked her ‘will you marry me’?

Interestingly, the woman finally said ‘yes’.

The incident was reportedly filmed by an onlooker which was later posted online, and it is attracting reactions.

Watch the video below: