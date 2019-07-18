A disturbing video circulating online shows the man in a scuffle with two plane cloth men who pinned him in the chair and held his arms in a way that rendered him vulnerable.

The video has triggered reactions among some Ghanaians with some arguing that if that is how fellow Ghanaians are handled when they are due for deportation from other countries, then foreigners should not be in Ghana doing all sorts of things with impunity, and causing havoc to the environment.

The helpless man is heard in the video screaming: "Get off me, get off me. Can you get off me? Why do you want me to sit down? Just get off me. I am still fighting my case in court. They don't even want to give me my document, why are they doing this."

It is not clear what offence he committed to warrant his deportation, let alone the kind of treatment meted out to him.

