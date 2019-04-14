The convict, who appeared sober and remorseful after pleading guilty to the charge of stealing, implored the Court to temper justice with mercy.

Prosecuting, Sargeant Christian Antwi told the Court, presided over by Mr James Kojo Botah, that the complainant, Mr Edward Abakah, was a level 200 student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Mr Abakah and Ahmed were friends who lived at Kwaprow and Akotokyir respectively, both communities within the UCC Campus.

Prosecutor said on Sunday, March 30, this year, Ahmed visited Mr Abakah at home and after sometime the latter left for church.

Ahmed took advantage of his friend’s absence and bolted to Kasoa with the items.

The complainant returned from church only to detect that his laptop and mobile phone had been stolen and reported the case to the police.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Ahmed who admitted the offence but could not identify the person he claimed bought the items.

Source: GNA