Man gives money to fiancée for wedding preparations, she uses it to travel abroad

According to him, his brother deposited N3 million (GHC45,222) into his fiancée’s bank account in preparation for their marriage.

However, the lady who probably wasn’t interested in the marriage anymore used the money to process her visa and travelled out of the country without first informing her fiancé.

His tweet has sparked reactions with many Twitter users sympathizing with the heartbroken man while others say he should have first spoken with his fiancée to be sure they were both on the same page with the marriage before committing money to it.