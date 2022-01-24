RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man gives money to fiancée for wedding preparations, she uses it to travel abroad

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A man who was hoping to soon become a groom has been left heartbroken after his fiancé has travelled abroad with the money he gave her for their wedding preparations.

Disturbed man (stock photo)
Disturbed man (stock photo)

The Nigerian man’s predicament was revealed by a man identified as @Eederah on Twitter who claims to be his brother.

Recommended articles

According to him, his brother deposited N3 million (GHC45,222) into his fiancée’s bank account in preparation for their marriage.

However, the lady who probably wasn’t interested in the marriage anymore used the money to process her visa and travelled out of the country without first informing her fiancé.

“My brother deposited 3million Naira into his wife to be account in preparation for their marriage.

“The girl use the money to process Visa and travelled out,” @Eederah wrote on his Twitter page.

READ ALSO: My husband and I run shift on boxer shorts due to hardship – Ghanaian woman (video)

His tweet has sparked reactions with many Twitter users sympathizing with the heartbroken man while others say he should have first spoken with his fiancée to be sure they were both on the same page with the marriage before committing money to it.

Meanwhile, some people also hold the view that the lady did not think through her decision well because the money she is alleged to have absconded with is nothing compared to the emotional damage she has caused to her fiancé and the guilt she would have to bear for a long time.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

15-year-old boy butchered by suspected Fulani herdsmen despite his plea for mercy

File photo

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness

Ghanaian pastor allegedly steals female congregant's ¢40k, sets her house ablaze and flees

Pastor Kenneth Mensah of the Mega Word Chapel International

Bald man's head cut off by ritual killers who believe it contains gold

Bald man