Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the club

We all know how it goes down in the club. The music, the liquor and the whole atmosphere are electrifying.

The saying that what happens in the club stays in the club has paved way for some really interesting happenings in such party spaces. But not everyone takes advantage of others in such situations. One gentleman has put this into action by refusing to dance with a lady.

The lady can be seen in the video twerking seductively in front of the man. But he kept dodging her bum and at one point invited another to have a go. Whether he was thinking about his sweetheart at home or he understands consent, we do not know. What we know is he conducted himself like the gentleman he is.

Ladies, would you consider him as husband material?

