Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS

news

It took not less than 9 hours for a 45-year-old woman from Ivakale village in Kenya’s Shinyalu Sub County to regain consciousness after she reportedly collapsed following news of her HIV/AIDS positive husband having impregnated their daughter.

Tuko.co.ke reported Colletah Kasumba’s sister in-law as saying the man had infected his wife with HIV/AIDS and has sired a child with their daughter, which means invariably that the daughter is also infected with the dreaded disease.

Everlyne Isavywa said: “People thought she was dead since she was unconscious for over 9 hours. We were planning for her burial but we were shocked when she woke up at about 1.am and started shouting that the husband has finished her.”

“The woman gave birth to twins but the husband killed them. He also infected the woman with HIV and now has infected her daughter and impregnated her. The occurrences made the woman go mad as she was much stressed.

READ MORE: Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"

“People ran away and I was left with the children. I took her to the nearest dispensary where she was treated and narrated to us the story."

The abominable incident has attracted widespread condemnation. 70-year-old Mary Khalenya is quoted as saying: “The society has changed, people need to repent. How can a parent marry his daughter, impregnate her and also sleep in the same bed he sleeps with her mother? This is a curse and the culprit should be excommunicated from this village.”

Bulopi assistant police chief, Caleb Natiri confirmed the news, saying: “This is absurd; village elders, church leaders and law makers need to be engaged to curb incidences of inter-kin marriages which are on the increase.”

Apparently, the suspect is in the grips of law enforcement officers and will hopefully face the full rigors of the laws of the East African country.