Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier

news

A Nigerian man was on Monday denied bail by an Accra Circuit Court following accusation that he shot a Ghanaian soldier in an attempt to snatch his car, resulting in his death.

According to Ghana News Agency, Emmanuel Okpa was one of two armed suspects who attacked Sergeant George Boakye in front of the Corpus Christi Senior High School at Tema, Community 19.

State Attorney, Ashong Okai is reported as having told the Court presided over by Afi Agbanu Kudormor that, on January 12, 2018, the deceased who was an employee of the Ghana Military Police and attached to the Flagstaff House was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser in the company his girlfriend.

The GNA reported that on reaching Community 17, in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, they stopped to buy food but did not get some.

Mr. Okai said they further drove to Community 19, to a spot in front of the Corpus Christi Senior High School, where Sergeant Boakye stopped for Cleopatra Mends, the girlfriend and witness in the case to urinate.

READ MORE: Tanzania bans family planning advertisement

While the deceased waited for his girlfriend, two men armed with pistols attacked him in an attempt to snatch his vehicle.

However, as the deceased tried to defend himself, the criminals shot him and drove off whilst he was still hanging on the vehicle, as the girlfriend shouted for help.

The prosecutor said luck eluded them as they run into a ditch about five hundred metres away from the point of attack, and the robbers fearing for their lives bolted into a nearby bush, while Boakye was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital by the girlfriend with assistance from onlookers.

The soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital and a report was made to the police.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Okpa at Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra.

Reports say an identification parade was held by the Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where Miss Mends identified him as one of the attackers of the deceased.

Though his lawyer prayed the court to grant him bail, it declined and remanded him to reappear on October 15.