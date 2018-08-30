Man invests in surgical modification of his face to look like a skull

news

A 22-year-old man from Colombia who said he has always loved human skulls has made huge investments into surgical operations to finally get a face that looks like a skull.

Eric Yeiner Hincapie Ramirez who is popularly known on social media as Kalaca Skull is reported to have told Rio Noticias website that: “Body modifications are a personal decision and should not be judged.”

The young man is also reported as saying he had to wait till after the death of his mother modify his face because she did not approve of him looking like a skull as he has desired since infancy.

Having all obstacles cleared, Kalaca Skull firstly underwent a surgery to remove the lower half of his nose and cut off his ear lobes.

Reports say the man then proceeded to have his tongue split in half, tattooed it to a blue-grey colour and tattooed a large black eye-sockets around his eyes.

As if that was not enough, he had large teeth and hollow space designed around his mouth.

He finalised the process by shaving off his hair just so his tattooed head could be sufficiently visible.