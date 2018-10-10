Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism


True Love Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism

The bride, Ba Jane was reportedly a former employee of Kitwe Council Police and is popular within her area due to the height deficit. She is reported to have quit the police job to become a teacher.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism play

Lovely photos of a man kneeling down to kiss his bride who happens to be former Zambian police officer with dwarfism has gone viral, and many people are admiring their union.

The bride, Ba Jane was reportedly a former employee of Kitwe Council Police and is popular within her area due to the height deficit. She is reported to have quit the police job to become a teacher.

At the wedding venue, when it was time for the groom to kiss his bride, he willingly and happily knelt down to kiss her in the presence of cheering congregation.

Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism play

 

The newly wedded couple have underscored the fact that love has no respect for race, colour, height or beauty. In fact, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

READ ALSO: A whole village where members walk on all fours

Her marriage to a man far taller than her over the weekend has been trending on social media after photos of the knot tying ceremony were posted on Mwebantu, a Facebook page.

Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism play

The post reads: "PROMINENT KITWE PERSONALITY WEDS. HER name is Jane, a former Kitwe Council Police employee, after upgrading her education status, she is now a teacher.Last weekend she bade farewell to spinsterhood and married this man. As can be seen from the pictures, Jane is considered differently abled."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disgusting: This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe Disgusting This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe
Limitless: Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist Limitless Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist
Amazing! A whole village where members walk on all fours Amazing! A whole village where members walk on all fours
Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans clients’ homes Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans clients’ homes
Video: Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers Video Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers
Mystery! Fetish priest rejects lady brought for sacrifice, says “she is a living corpse” Mystery! Fetish priest rejects lady brought for sacrifice, says “she is a living corpse”

Recommended Videos

Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours
Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers
Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich customers'...bullet
3 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
4 Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED...bullet
5 Issues Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married womenbullet
6 Video Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengersbullet
7 Bizzare Mortuary attendants steal the eyes of a dead...bullet
8 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
9 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
10 In Uganda Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked...bullet

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
3 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
4 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
5 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
6 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging...bullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to...bullet
9 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
10 Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K...bullet

Filla

Epileptic Taxi driver suffers seizure while driving at top speed
Averted Tragedy Epileptic Taxi driver suffers seizure while driving at top speed
'Solo' wedding Frustrated woman marries herself in a bar
Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga
Juju Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga
Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Video Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
X
Advertisement