Man narrates how he got his penis restored after it disappeared

A Nigerian motorcycle rider identified as George Innocent has narrated how he got his penis restored after it allegedly disappeared last week, saying he had to patronise the service of a sex worker, just to ascertain that his manhood had indeed regained its strength.

It may be recalled that on Thursday, September 18, Nigerian media reported a man claiming his manhood had disappeared after a stranger touched his legs with a ring on his finger at Omole Phase2, Lagos State.

The rider then hijacked the mystery man and raised alarm, and the man was subsequently handed over to the police, with the help of bystanders.

According to reports, at the police station, the unnamed man was made to restore the rider’s penis and he did.

However, just in order to be convinced that he had gotten his manhood back in good health and strength, he was referred to a hospital where his penis was examined and doctors assured him that he was fine. But the health workers also advised him to have sex with the restored penis for further assurance.

Apparently, the rider is not married, and hence he was compelled to resort to a brothel to have sex with a prostitute before he finally let go of the alleged penis stealer.

Watch him in this video as he narrates his ordeal: