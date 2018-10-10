Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better


Video Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better

Police in the town of Donetsk, Russia’s Rostov region, found a local man kneeling by himself in a field with a knife handle sticking out of the top of his head.

  • Published:
Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better play

A Russian man identified as 41-year-old Yury Zhokhov is reportedly in intensive care at the hospital and is expected to be transferred to a psychiatric facility for mental examination after he inserted an 8-inch knife into his head to create a better opening for breathing.

Odditycentral.com reports that, last week, police in the town of Donetsk, Russia’s Rostov region, found a local man kneeling by himself in a field with a knife handle sticking out of the top of his head. The 8-inch blade was almost completely buried into his skull, but the man was fully conscious and did not appear to have sustained any serious brain damage.

The news website said when a shocked policeman asked him who had stuck the knife into his head, the man calmly said that he was having trouble breathing through his nose, so he used the knife to make another hole to breathe through. But the knife got stuck and he couldn’t get it out…

He is quoted as saying: “My brain is not breathing, that’s why the blade stuck in my head.”

READ ALSO: Terminating a pregnancy is equal to “hiring a contract killer to eliminate someone” – Pope

A viral video shows the shocked police officer who discovered Yury Zhokhov telling him: “Don’t touch, don’t touch, sit as you are, do not move….do not bend your head.”

He was diligently conveyed to the hospital for treatment, but health workers were hesitant to touch him, fearing they might end up causing more damage to his brain.

Reports say neurosurgeons from the regional capital of Rostov-on-Don were brought in to remove the knife, and they successfully did it.

 

An Emergencies Ministry spokesperson is quoted as having told reporters that: “It was horrific. Even our experienced nurses, who have seen so much, still cannot get over it. The X-rays were made showing the blade was exactly between the two hemispheres of the brain. Local doctors did not dare pull it out. They called the regional hospital, and asked them to send specialists for help.”

Doctors are reported to have said Yury Zhokhov is still in a critical condition due to probability of brain injury.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Yawa: Fella Makafui’s ‘true background’ exposed by fed up Instagram users Yawa Fella Makafui’s ‘true background’ exposed by fed up Instagram users
Abortion: Terminating a pregnancy is equal to “hiring a contract killer to eliminate someone” – Pope Abortion Terminating a pregnancy is equal to “hiring a contract killer to eliminate someone” – Pope
Abomination! Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one Abomination! Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one
Video: See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another man in public Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another man in public
Gross: Girl removes her panties at the club and uses it to tie her hair Gross Girl removes her panties at the club and uses it to tie her hair
Averted Tragedy: Epileptic Taxi driver suffers seizure while driving at top speed Averted Tragedy Epileptic Taxi driver suffers seizure while driving at top speed

Recommended Videos

Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better
Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours
Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers



Top Articles

1 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED from...bullet
4 Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich...bullet
5 Video Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengersbullet
6 Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she...bullet
7 Issues Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married...bullet
8 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
9 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
10 Bizzare Mortuary attendants steal the eyes of a dead...bullet

Related Articles

Juju Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga
Video Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Religion And Mortality New study shows that regular church goers live longer
Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich customers' accounts to put in poor customers' accounts
Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED from doing
In Uganda Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked during church service
In Ashanti Region Grandmum, 60, poisons granddaughter, 7; commits suicide
Issues Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married women
Duquesne Football player dies after jumping from 16th-floor window
Rituals Couple and three other suspects arrested with 11 human skulls

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
3 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
4 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
5 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
6 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to...bullet
9 Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K...bullet
10 Video Food service worker caught spitting in...bullet

Filla

Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism
True Love Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism
This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe
Disgusting This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe
Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist
Limitless Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist
A village where members walk on all fours
Amazing! A whole village where members walk on all fours
X
Advertisement