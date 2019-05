A suspected kidnapper under the pretense of being mad has been caught in Lagos while attempting to kidnap a child.

The man who many believed was a madman was caught at Egbeda trying to kidnap a child before he was arrested.

A social media user, Ifetem, shared this story on his page and it reads;

"We should all be very vigilant about people we see nd think they are MAD, he was caught at egbeda trying to kidnap a child before he was arrested.."