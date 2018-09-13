news

It took Nigerian police not less than 24 hours to convince a 28-year-old man to descend from a telecom mast he climbed on Wednesday, September 12, saying “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”.

The man only identified as Nura Ilyasu climbed the mast to protest President Buhari’s declaration of interest in seeking re-election in the next year’s election.

He claimed there is unbearable economic hardship under the leadership of the sitting president for which reason he does not deserve re-election.

It is reported that Nura Ilyasu only touched ground at 11:25am voluntarily on Thursday after security officials agreed to his condition to speak to the press when he descends.

When he finally came down from atop the mast, Nura Ilyasu said:

“My name is Nura Ilyasu. I am 28 years old. What I did is within the purview of the law. My human right is to protest peacefully and I never threatened my life or any other person

“What we are going through in this country is not from God. Some microscopic-view individuals hijacked all that God endowed Nigeria with for decent life, and we can’t continue like this.

“I climbed up for seven days hunger strike to protest the incompetence and cluelessness, to protest presidential impunity and general docility displayed by the masses. We can’t continue like this.

“Other competent candidates are there; even Saraki, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, Dankwambo and others. At least one of these men will make a good President.

“I don’t believe General Buhari deserves another four-year term in Nigeria because the pervasive hunger and poverty in Nigeria is inexplicable. I don’t have mental disorder as being insinuated by some people.”

Reports say he was taken away by the security agents after being allowed to address the media.

It is unclear yet whether his manner of protest contravenes any Nigerian law for which he would be charged.