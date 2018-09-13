Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man refuses to come down from mast "until Buhari leaves office”


Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”

The man only identified as Nura Ilyasu climbed the mast to protest President Buhari’s declaration of interest in seeking re-election in the next year’s election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man refuses to come down from mast "until Buhari leaves office” play

It took Nigerian police not less than 24 hours to convince a 28-year-old man to descend from a telecom mast he climbed on Wednesday, September 12, saying “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”.

The man only identified as Nura Ilyasu climbed the mast to protest President Buhari’s declaration of interest in seeking re-election in the next year’s election.

He claimed there is unbearable economic hardship under the leadership of the sitting president for which reason he does not deserve re-election.

It is reported that Nura Ilyasu only touched ground at 11:25am voluntarily on Thursday after security officials agreed to his condition to speak to the press when he descends.

READ ALSO: Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract

Man refuses to come down from mast "until Buhari leaves office” play

 

When he finally came down from atop the mast, Nura Ilyasu said:

“My name is Nura Ilyasu. I am 28 years old. What I did is within the purview of the law. My human right is to protest peacefully and I never threatened my life or any other person

“What we are going through in this country is not from God. Some microscopic-view individuals hijacked all that God endowed Nigeria with for decent life, and we can’t continue like this.

“I climbed up for seven days hunger strike to protest the incompetence and cluelessness, to protest presidential impunity and general docility displayed by the masses. We can’t continue like this.

“Other competent candidates are there; even Saraki, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, Dankwambo and others. At least one of these men will make a good President.

“I don’t believe General Buhari deserves another four-year term in Nigeria because the pervasive hunger and poverty in Nigeria is inexplicable. I don’t have mental disorder as being insinuated by some people.”

Reports say he was taken away by the security agents after being allowed to address the media.

It is unclear yet whether his manner of protest contravenes any Nigerian law for which he would be charged.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video  : Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract
Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby
Video: This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
Video: “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Video: The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born

Recommended Videos

Mystery: This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Isaac Owusu Bempah: I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark Isaac Owusu Bempah I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark



Top Articles

1 Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been bornbullet
2 Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once...bullet
3 Mob Injustice Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly defiling...bullet
4 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his weddingbullet
5 Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front of...bullet
6 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining...bullet
7 Amazing! Marriage cancelled because bride is too addicted to...bullet
8 Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video Angry cow strangles lion to death in a...bullet

Related Articles

Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract
Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby
Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born
Mob Injustice Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl?
Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once in a while" – Actress
Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband, stay single – Pastor
Extreme! Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
3 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
4 Guinness World Record Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his...bullet
5 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
8 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s...bullet
9 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor...bullet
10 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for...bullet

Filla

Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
Extreme! Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises
Unbelievable! 10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises
“We need more people”- Magufuli begs women to give birth
Shortage “We need more people”- Tanzanian president begs women to give birth
Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize
Hilarious Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize
X
Advertisement