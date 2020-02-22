Weight loss is tricky and many don’t manage to keep it off. However, this man revealed the plan he used to lost an amazing 10 stone

A young man has shared pictures of his amazing weight loss and how he reached the decision he had to do this.

Weight loss

Posting his before and after images on sharing his social media page, the man was understandably proud of what he had achieved.

The young man identified as Felix Okoro explained how wanting to be healthy, strong and happy led to his weight loss journey.

Felix wrote ;

I’ve always though weight loss was going to be a horrible and stressful experience.

I wanted to be healthy, strong, most especially happy for who I was.

Don’t get me wrong, someone can be on the plus side and be happy for who they are. But for me it was hard for me to be ‘fat and happy’. When you’re unhappy with yourself and how you look, you would try to change yourself, in order to accept yourself. People would tell me “I like that you are happy with the way you look” and I’ll reply with a smile “Yes I am” but deep down I knew I wasn’t.

Weight loss

I started walking for at least 1 hour a day before my friend told me of a final year project on weight loss and I decided to give it a try. We used dance cardio by #keairalashae for the workout and I continued with the workouts even after the project ended.

I think it’s time to hit the gym

I started my journey in 2019 with 150 kg and 8 months later, I weigh 90kg