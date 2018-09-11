Pulse.com.gh logo
Angry man sets boss’ certificates ablaze for not increasing his salary


Abubakar Hussaini was charged with criminal trespass, mischief by fire and theft after Jack Jiang had filed a complaint with the police, leading to his arrest and eventual conviction.

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court in Nigeria’s Abuja state has sentenced 25-year-old store keeper, Abubakar Hussaini to 12 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to burning his Chines boss’ documents claiming he had failed to increase his salary.

Hussaini was charged with criminal trespass, mischief by fire and theft after Jack Jiang had filed a complaint with the police, leading to his arrest.

Though he pleaded for clemency, the court presided over by Abdulwahab Mohammed sentenced him.

The court was however a bit lenient by offering him an option to pay a fine of him N20,000 and cautioned him to desist from committing further crime.

Narrating the incident to the court, prosecutor, John Okpa said the complainant reported his ordeal to the Life Camp police command in the state on August 26.

The prosecutor explained that the convict invaded the complainant’s home and stole a traveling bag containing five wrist watches, two bangles, four T -shirts and credentials, all valued at N1.5 million.

He said investigations led to the discovery of four wrist watches, two bangles, two T-shirts and the traveling bag from Hussaini, but he burnt the complainant’s credentials, an offence he said was in breach of Sections 348, 336 and 288 of the Penal Code.

