Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed

Police in Nigeria have arrested a 31-year-old salesman after he allegedly conspired with a robber to burgle the shop of his employer in Ogun State, making away with 52 computer monitors.

Michael Daniel, according to yabaleftonline.ng, was arrested following a complaint by one woman, Titilayo Ero, of Dorf Royal Events Centre, Asero Abeokuta, who had apparently employed him.

The woman reportedly told police that she had had the said computer monitors in her shop, but realised in August that the store had been broken into and the computers stolen.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi is quoted as saying: “Detectives swiftly moved into action and invited the salesman who was barely three weeks old in the employment of the centre. When he was thoroughly interrogated, he confessed to being the brain behind the dastardly act”.

The suspect is reported to have told police that he had invited one Smith Ajao to the in question, together with whom he stole the computers.

The 23-year-old accomplice was then traced to a hotel in Sango Ota where police arrested him.

The two suspects then led detectives to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, where 48 of the computer monitors were recovered.

They are expected to be arraigned soon after police investigations are concluded.