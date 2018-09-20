Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keeping

news

Photos of a deceased man who was dressed like a king during his lying in state as though the body was not lifeless has got some social media users reacting.

It is unclear where the said funeral proceedings took place, but photos circulating online show him dressed in an all-red attire, while a golden crown is placed on his head. He is then made to sit on a golden throne which makes him look like a wealthy king presiding over proceedings in his palace.

In the photos, the corpse is placed in front of a hall believed to be chapel where family members reportedly went close to him one after the other to whisper their tributes to him.

As the trend of spending so much resources to dress a dead person in a fashionable manner grows, some social media users believe it must be checked before it becomes a norm.

Watch the photos below: