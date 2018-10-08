Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga


Juju Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga

This man promised to take a more aggressive approach should his money not be refunded to him. He said he will take Menzgold to Nogokpo shrine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga play

Sena and NAM1

The Menzgold saga keeps getting interesting by the day. The newest happening in the camp is a man threatening Menzgold boss with the famous Nogokpo shrine.

The gentleman is believed to be a depositor with the gold dealership. Apparently, the gold business has had some trouble sorting out its depositors. This man promised to take a more aggressive approach should his money not be refunded to him.

READ ALSO: ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm

He is heard saying in the video posted by Citi FM, “the money I have invested is not a small amount … so I Raphael Sena, I will not gift my money to him. I swear I will take him to Nogokpo including all his family members. I’m not joking. I’m a Voltarian.”

Hmmm…matter don come.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite Video Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Religion And Mortality: New study shows that regular church goers live longer Religion And Mortality New study shows that regular church goers live longer
Unconventional Kindness: Bank Manager steals money from rich customers' accounts to put in poor customers' accounts Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich customers' accounts to put in poor customers' accounts
Controlling Woman: Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED from doing Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED from doing
In Uganda: Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked during church service In Uganda Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked during church service
In Ashanti Region: Grandmum, 60, poisons granddaughter, 7; commits suicide In Ashanti Region Grandmum, 60, poisons granddaughter, 7; commits suicide

Recommended Videos

Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days
Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Bizzare Mortuary attendants steal the eyes of a dead 18-month-old childbullet
3 Issues Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married womenbullet
4 Shocking Women arrested for “praying” naked with male pastor in a...bullet
5 Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich...bullet
6 In Uganda Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked during...bullet
7 Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is...bullet
8 Rituals Couple and three other suspects arrested with 11...bullet
9 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to...bullet
10 Till Death Do Us Part 39-year-old woman says "I do" to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
4 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
7 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
8 Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to...bullet
9 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
10 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this...bullet

Filla

Conjugal bribe I have to bribe my wife with Sh 150 before she agrees to sex - Man protests
Duquesne Football player dies after jumping from 16th-floor window
Unbelievable 2-year-old shreds over $1,000 his parents saved to pay a debt
Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days
Video Woman allegedly finds sanitary pads in restaurant food in 2 consecutive days
X
Advertisement