The Menzgold saga keeps getting interesting by the day. The newest happening in the camp is a man threatening Menzgold boss with the famous Nogokpo shrine.

The gentleman is believed to be a depositor with the gold dealership. Apparently, the gold business has had some trouble sorting out its depositors. This man promised to take a more aggressive approach should his money not be refunded to him.

He is heard saying in the video posted by Citi FM, “the money I have invested is not a small amount … so I Raphael Sena, I will not gift my money to him. I swear I will take him to Nogokpo including all his family members. I’m not joking. I’m a Voltarian.”

Hmmm…matter don come.

