Man using Google Street View to get direction, catches wife cheating


The man is reported to have said that he was trying to plan the best way to complete his journey to get a popular bridge in Lima, when he spotted someone who looked familiar, sitting on a bench and a man with his head in her lap.

Reports say a Peruvian man has divorced his wife after he coincidentally spotted her on Google Street View in Peru, cheating with another man.

The man is reported to have said that he was trying to plan the best way to complete his journey to get a popular bridge in Lima, when he spotted someone who looked familiar, sitting on a bench and a man with his head in her lap.

The photo reportedly date back to 2013, and although Google Street View blurred her face, the unnamed man was able to recognize the woman in it as his wife and confronted her.

READ ALSO: Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner

Ostensibly, having recognised herself and realised that her husband’s claim was undeniable, the woman admitted to having cheated on her husband, leading to the divorce.

In this era of evolving technology, whatever you do today may haunt you in future irrespective of how long it takes, and this is a perfect example.

