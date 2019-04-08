Man who was ‘resurrected’ by Pastor ﻿Alph Lukau﻿ has died again

It would be recalled that the founder and leader of Alleluia Ministries International Pastor, Alph Lukau suffered a huge credibility loss after it came to light that the said resurrection was a planned publicity stunt which backfired.

According to local newspaper, H-Metro, Brighton Eliot died last week in a village called St Luke’s in South Africa and has been buried already, which means Alph Lukau cannot save him again.

A source is quoted as having told the newspaper that Eliot’s stomach started swelling mysteriously, and on the third day he passed away.

Prior to his death, there were reports that he was HIV positive coupled with kidney failure and tuberculosis.