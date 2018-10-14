Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Marijuana found in Methodist Church


Marijuana found in Methodist Church

The members who turned up in their numbers to worship and praise God had a shock of their lives when the issue came to their attention.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Members of one of the Methodist church branches in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua were shocked to find a bag of herbs suspected to be marijuana popularly called ‘wee’ in their church Sunday morning.

The members who turned up in their numbers to worship and praise God had a shock of their lives when the issue came to their attention.

The substance, according to reports was found in a secured place somewhere in the ceiling of their uncompleted building being used as their place of worship.

READ ALSO: Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?

It is unclear who kept the wee in the church but some members suspect the culprit saw their church as a safe haven to hide the banned substance.

Speaking to Adom FM’s morning show host, Captain Smart, the Circuit Steward of the Methodist church in Koforidua, George Osei expressed shock at the incident.

He said church leaders were in Accra for an induction ceremony when members informed them about the bizarre incident.

Mr Osei said they have asked them to report the incident to the police for immediate investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offering Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offering
Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed – Health expert tells ladies Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed – Health expert tells ladies
Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’ Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’
Farmer rapes 78-year-old grandmother Farmer rapes 78-year-old grandmother
This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed
Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head

Recommended Videos

Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’ Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’
Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100 Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
3 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
4 14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked femininebullet
5 A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move togetherbullet
6 Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed – Health...bullet
7 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
8 Power Outage Police boss dies during marathon sex with...bullet
9 Nemesis Man using Google Street View to get direction,...bullet
10 Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé...bullet

Top Videos

1 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
4 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
5 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
6 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
7 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
8 Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive...bullet
9 Outrageous! Chinese restaurant under probe for charging...bullet
10 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods...bullet

Filla

Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed
Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed
Pastor John Derry allegedly shoots himself to death
Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death
‘Handsome’ beauty therapist, Ayoyinka Oladimeji jailed for sexually assaulting client
‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women
X
Advertisement