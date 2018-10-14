Marijuana found in Methodist Church

news

Members of one of the Methodist church branches in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua were shocked to find a bag of herbs suspected to be marijuana popularly called ‘wee’ in their church Sunday morning.

The members who turned up in their numbers to worship and praise God had a shock of their lives when the issue came to their attention.

The substance, according to reports was found in a secured place somewhere in the ceiling of their uncompleted building being used as their place of worship.

READ ALSO: Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?

It is unclear who kept the wee in the church but some members suspect the culprit saw their church as a safe haven to hide the banned substance.

Speaking to Adom FM’s morning show host, Captain Smart, the Circuit Steward of the Methodist church in Koforidua, George Osei expressed shock at the incident.

He said church leaders were in Accra for an induction ceremony when members informed them about the bizarre incident.

Mr Osei said they have asked them to report the incident to the police for immediate investigations.