Marriage cancelled because bride is too addicted to WhapsApp

news

A marriage ceremony which was supposed to have taken place in India on September 5, has been put on hold because the groom’s family were not impressed with the bride’s excessive addiction to WhatsApp.

It is reported that even before she officially becomes part of the family, she had sent WhatsApp messages to some of the groom's family members.

Though this may be considered a normal thing in some jurisdictions, it was appalling to the groom's family.

News agency, ANI reported India’s Amroha Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada as saying the groom’s family took an entrenched position, claiming the lady spends too much time on the social media platform.

He was quoted as saying: “The bridegroom’s side have claimed that they snapped the marriage … as the bride had a habit of using WhatsApp excessively, and was sending messages to her in-laws even before the wedding.”

Apparently, the bride’s family had arrived at the venue and waited for their counterparts from the groom’s side, but they failed to turn up.

READ ALSO: Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize

The disappointed lady’s father, Urooj Mehandi was quoted as saying: “We were waiting for the groom’s family. When they did not turn up, we went to their house. The family refused to marry my daughter, alleging that she is not good as she spends too much time on WhatsApp.”

Just in order to frustrate the desperate family, Urooj Mehandi said the groom’s family demanded a hefty dowry before they could agree to the marriage.

“Later, when we pleaded, they agreed for the nikah but demanded a dowry of Rs 65 lakh,” he said.

What it means is that, the bride’s family would have to go back and reorganise themselves to be able to meet the hefty demand of the groom’s family or forget about the marriage, since they seem to be the ones desperate for the union.

India is a conservative country and in some parts of the country, women are the ones who pay dowries to marry men, unlike in Ghana and some other African countries.