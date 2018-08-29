Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

This is what married woman was caught doing with husband’s best friend


Video This is what married woman was caught doing with husband’s best friend

In viral video, athlete, Andrew Rotich Chipsiya’s wife, Nancy Chepsiya is seen seductively gyrating her waist with her legs open, and her dress unbuttoned.

  • Published:
Asbel Kiprop caught kissing and caressing best friend's wife play

A Kenyan World and Olympic 1500 metres champion, Asbel Kiprop is currently having tough time as his wife who happens to be former 3000 metres World Junior Champion is reportedly parting ways with him, saying she is no more interested in staying in the marriage.

Tuko.co.ke reported that Summary Cherotich made her intentions known in a statement it has intercepted.

Her decision follows a disturbing video that went viral online on Monday showing Asbel Kiprop kissing and caressing the wife of his best friend and colleague athlete, Andrew Rotich Chipsiya in a car, while filming the scene with impunity.

In the video, Andrew Rotich Chipsiya’s wife, Nancy Chepsiya is seen seductively gyrating her waist with her legs open, and her dress unbuttoned.

Asbel Kiprop is then seen responding by fondling her breasts before both adulterous couple engaged in a passionate deep kissing.

The one and half minute video was reportedly posted on Kiprop’s Facebook page, but later deleted, ostensibly due to the backlash it attracted.

READ MORE: Neighbours lock up adulterous woman and illicit lover for a whole night

Nancy Chepsiya is currently recuperating after reportedly drinking poison to take her life following the shame accompanying the widely condemned video.

Meanwhile, despite having two children with Asbel Kiprop, Summary Cherotich reportedly posted on her social media page that: “To let go isn’t to forget, not to think about, or ignore. It doesn’t leave feelings of anger, jealousy, or regret. Letting go isn’t winning, and it isn’t losing. It’s not about pride, and it’s not about how you appear, and it’s not obsessing or dwelling on the past.

Asbel Kiprop caught kissing and caressing best friend's wife play

 

 “Letting go isn’t blocking memories or thinking sad thoughts, and doesn’t leave emptiness, hurt, or sadness. It’s not giving in or giving up. Letting go isn’t about loss and it’s not defeat. To let go is to cherish memories, and overcome and move on.

“To let go is to be thankful for the experiences that made you laugh, made you cry, and made you grow. It’s about all that you have, all that you had, and all that you will soon gain. Letting go is having the courage to accept change, and the strength to keep moving.

“Letting go is growing up. It’s realising that the heart can sometimes be the most potent remedy. To let go is to open a door, and to clear a path, and to set you free.”

Inasmuch as there is no clear mention of divorce in Summary Cherotich’s post, Kenyan media reports suggest that she is opting out of the marriage after about decade of relationship.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hilarious! I’m HIV patient, not gay – Suspect argues with police Hilarious! I’m HIV patient, not gay – Suspect argues with police
Video: Headteacher explains why he wears the same uniform as students Video Headteacher explains why he wears the same uniform as students
Sad: 9-year-old gay commits suicide after being bullied Sad 9-year-old gay commits suicide after being bullied
Barbaric: Man arrested after raping his 89-year-old mother who later died Barbaric Man arrested after raping his 89-year-old mother who later died
Justice: Police mounts a search for prayer camp owner and others who abused baby Justice Police mounts a search for prayer camp owner and others who abused baby
Weird!!! 11-year-old girl strangely sweats blood about 4 times a day Weird!!! 11-year-old girl strangely sweats blood about 4 times a day

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril



Top Articles

1 Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marleybullet
2 Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchachabullet
3 Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he...bullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church...bullet
6 Justice Police mounts a search for prayer camp owner and...bullet
7 Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madinabullet
8 Video "Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated...bullet
9 Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to...bullet
10 Toy guns Thieves steal guns from police station and...bullet

Related Articles

Video Headteacher explains why he wears the same uniform as students
Sad 9-year-old gay commits suicide after being bullied
Justice Police mounts a search for prayer camp owner and others who abused baby
Weird!!! 11-year-old girl strangely sweats blood about 4 times a day
Corruption Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse
Video "Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police
Cruelty!!! Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces
Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley
Revelation! Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police
Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in garage...bullet
3 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
4 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
5 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
6 Exemplary Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a touching...bullet
7 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
8 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his...bullet
9 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
10 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community...bullet

Filla

Philomena Mwilu, deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse
Corruption Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse
Expensive affair Bride cancels her wedding after guests refuse to pay for it
Kitiji John Mathe kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces
Cruelty!!! Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces
Artificial insemination Woman has baby with gay best friend using a syringe