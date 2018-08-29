This is what married woman was caught doing with husband’s best friend

news

A Kenyan World and Olympic 1500 metres champion, Asbel Kiprop is currently having tough time as his wife who happens to be former 3000 metres World Junior Champion is reportedly parting ways with him, saying she is no more interested in staying in the marriage.

Tuko.co.ke reported that Summary Cherotich made her intentions known in a statement it has intercepted.

Her decision follows a disturbing video that went viral online on Monday showing Asbel Kiprop kissing and caressing the wife of his best friend and colleague athlete, Andrew Rotich Chipsiya in a car, while filming the scene with impunity.

In the video, Andrew Rotich Chipsiya’s wife, Nancy Chepsiya is seen seductively gyrating her waist with her legs open, and her dress unbuttoned.

Asbel Kiprop is then seen responding by fondling her breasts before both adulterous couple engaged in a passionate deep kissing.

The one and half minute video was reportedly posted on Kiprop’s Facebook page, but later deleted, ostensibly due to the backlash it attracted.

Nancy Chepsiya is currently recuperating after reportedly drinking poison to take her life following the shame accompanying the widely condemned video.

Meanwhile, despite having two children with Asbel Kiprop, Summary Cherotich reportedly posted on her social media page that: “To let go isn’t to forget, not to think about, or ignore. It doesn’t leave feelings of anger, jealousy, or regret. Letting go isn’t winning, and it isn’t losing. It’s not about pride, and it’s not about how you appear, and it’s not obsessing or dwelling on the past.

“Letting go isn’t blocking memories or thinking sad thoughts, and doesn’t leave emptiness, hurt, or sadness. It’s not giving in or giving up. Letting go isn’t about loss and it’s not defeat. To let go is to cherish memories, and overcome and move on.

“To let go is to be thankful for the experiences that made you laugh, made you cry, and made you grow. It’s about all that you have, all that you had, and all that you will soon gain. Letting go is having the courage to accept change, and the strength to keep moving.

“Letting go is growing up. It’s realising that the heart can sometimes be the most potent remedy. To let go is to open a door, and to clear a path, and to set you free.”

Inasmuch as there is no clear mention of divorce in Summary Cherotich’s post, Kenyan media reports suggest that she is opting out of the marriage after about decade of relationship.