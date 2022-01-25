A video making the rounds online shows the man of God sitting in front of his congregation members with a microphone fixed to his head while addressing them.

The video which was shared by Twitter influencer Mutinda @brianmutinda_ shows Ng’ang’a asking his church members how many of them were yet to get married.

He then advised the single church members to look for partners just like them, who he described as "Ng'ombe", saying it was safer than picking a younger person.

He went further to urge the men not to choose beautiful women to avoid competition from other men.

He pegged the percentage of beauty men should consider in their search for a partner around 10% or 15%, saying that’s the only way they can have their partners for themselves alone without other men getting interested in them.

"Hata usitake mrembo sana, tafuta ile si mrembo. Ukitafuta mrembo mtang'ang'ana na wanaume. (Don't even bother looking for the most beautiful, look for one that is not as beautiful. If you look for a beautiful one you will 'fight' for her with other men),” pastor Ng’ang’a said as translated by Tuko.co.ke.