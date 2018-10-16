Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan


The hawker was neatly dressed in a suit and tie as if he is just about to enter a boardroom for a presentation.

  • Published:
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan play

Corporate hawker

Sometimes people prefer to patronise form shops instead of street hawkers due to their unkempt appearance. But this hawker is changing the narrative with his neatly pressed suit.

A viral video of a man selling nuts in a pan is making rounds on the internet. Ordinarily, this wouldn’t have caused a stir. But in this case, the hawker was neatly dressed in a suit and tie as if he is just about to enter a boardroom for a presentation.

READ ALSO: Pet python strangles owner to death

To complete his outfit, he carries a briefcase which I believe contains his daily earnings. Would you purchase some nuts from this nice young man?

WATCH HIM PEDDLE HIS TRADE HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

