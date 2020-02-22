Bussa Krishna, 37, who says President Trump is his “god,” started worshiping Trump four years ago claiming Trump 'came to him in a dream'

After the dream, Krishna says he employed 15 laborers to work with him for a month to make the 6-foot statue of Trump in his village in the southern state of Telangana, India.

“Instead of praying to other gods, I started praying to him,” Bussa Krishna told New Delhi TV (NDTV), showing the statue of Trump in a red tie and blue suit , and calling him “my god, Donald Trump.”

“My love for him has transformed into reverence.” ''That has given me immense happiness. Hence instead of praying to other gods, I started praying to him."

"I am facing difficulties because of my relatives," Krishna said. "They tell me that I am disgracing them in society. I told them that just like you believe and worship Shiva, I believe and worship Trump. Neither of us can stop the other from doing so.

“He is like a god to me, that is the reason I had his statue built.”

“Every Friday I fast for Trump’s long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work,” "Trump sir, you are my god," "Welcome to India. I am so happy."

Krishna, who lives alone, is now known locally as Trump Krishna, and his house has been dubbed Trump House.

Credit: Lindaikeji